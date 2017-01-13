The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Events

Kick-off the King Holiday weekend with fellowship and food at Gordon Commons, 770 W. Dayton Street in downtown Madison. Dinner served buffet style from 4:30 to 7:00 PM. There is NO COST to attend.

Performance by Madison Music Makers.

Dinner will include fried and baked chicken, mac n' cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, sweet potatoe pie, and more.

Join us and share a wonderful meal with friends, old and new, in Dr. King's spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood. FREE shuttle bus service provided by Kobussen Buses, Ltd with pickup at the YWCA (departing 5:45 PM) and Grace Episcopal Church (departing 5:55 PM).

33rd ANNUAL MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. OUTSTANDING YOUNG PERSON BREAKFAST

January 15, 2017 | 8am-10am (doors open at 7:30am), Edgewood High School, 2219 Monroe St.

For 32 years, the Urban League has hosted one of the largest family observances of the King Holiday in Wisconsin. The Outstanding Young Person Breakfast, held on Sunday during the King Holiday weekend, attracts more than 900 youth, families, volunteers and community leaders. Middle and high school students are presented with the Outstanding Young Person Award. Students are nominated by schools from all across Dane County based on their academic performance, community service, and extra-curricular participation.

The breakfast is open to the public and is one of the oldest and most well attended family observations of the King Holiday in Dane County. Children, families, elected officials, business leaders, school staff, and community members continue to make this a must attend event!

Each year, Americans across the country come together on the King Holiday for “a day ON, not a day OFF,” as part of United We Serve, the President’s national call to service initiative. Madison has joined in the call! Join us on MLK Day morning to learn how advances in STEAM have beneﬁted humankind and learn about the civil rights movement followed by community service projects in the afternoon.

8:30 AM to Noon: Breakfast, Social Justice & STEAM Career Workshops, STEAM Exploration Stations

Noon to 1:00 PM: Lunch, Featured Speaker

1:15 to 3:00 PM: Community Service Projects (Don’t have your own project? We can help!)

Registration is limited to the ﬁrst 350 youth. Open to any Dane County middle or high school students. There is no cost to participate.

Author, educator, and historian - Dr. Mary Frances Berry - will be the keynote speaker for the 32nd annual Madison & Dane County King Holiday Observance.

Dr. challenges and inspires everyone to stand up, stand tall and to never give up the fight. For over four decades, Dr. Berry has been a leader in social justice movements. She served over the course of four Presidential administrations as chairperson of the US Civil Rights Commission. She is the first woman of any race to head a major research university. Dr. Berry was instrumental in raising global awareness and helping to end over 40 years of apartheid in South Africa. As Assistant Secretary for Education in the US Department of Health, Education and Welfare, Berry worked to achieve a new level of fairness in these historically inequitable systems. Her most recent book, Power in Words: The Stories behind Barack Obama’s Speeches, from the State House to the White House, offers a deeper understanding of President Obama’s speeches. Currently, she acts as professor of American Social thought at the University of Pennsylvania.

The event will take place on Monday, January 16 at the Overture Center in downtown Madison. Freedom Songs in the Overture Rotunda at 5:00 pm. Program begins at 6:00 pm. There is NO COST to attend.

The King Coalition was established in the fall of 1985 as a community group to plan the official City of Madison and Dane County observances of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. The Coalition brings people from all walks of life together in the spirit of true brotherhood and sisterhood to commemorate the life and accomplishments of this renowned leader of the civil rights movement. King Coalition events encourage the people of Dane County to reaffirm their commitment to building a just community out of our racial, religious and economic diversity.