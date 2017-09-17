press release: “The mission of THE RIDE is to advance state of the art cancer research and treatment to serve cancer patients and families in Wisconsin and beyond. We understand that fundraising can be challenging and the amounts listed are goals to strive for, they are not mandatory to participate. Please register and join us for The Ride for Life.”

— Drs. Paul Harari and Deric Wheeler, UW Carbone Cancer Center

All of our five routes begin and end at the same point at Prairie Lakes in Sun Prairie. Each travels through beautiful country scenery with lakes, rolling fields, mature trees, old barns and a possible glimpse of native wildlife. There’s an option for every experience level and age group, from beginners to young families to the seasoned cyclist.

Event day schedule:

Packet Pickup (The Shoppes at Prairie Lakes) 6:00 am – 10:00 am

On Site Registration / Check-In 6:00 am – 10:00 am

Century Start 7:00 am

Cadence Start 9:00 am

Paceline Start 10:00 am

Echelon Start 11:00 am

Family Ride Start 1:30 pm