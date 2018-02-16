press release: Nancy Folbre, the well-known feminist economist at U Mass-Amherst, has just finished a draft of a book, The Rise and Decline of Patriarchal Systems. The Havens Center for Social Justice has invited Nancy to discuss this manuscript with interested faculty and students.

A copy of the manuscript will be made available to anyone interested in participating in this event. Our hope is that everyone attending the colloquium will read some or all of the book so that the event will be an occasion to give Nancy valuable feedback on the text itself, not just the broad ideas in the book. Refreshments will be served.

Anyone interested in coming should contact Erik Olin Wright (eowright@wisc.edu) who will send you a pdf of the book manuscript.