The Risks of Abrupt Climate Change

press release:Free & Open to the Public – Donations Accepted

Conservation Biologist Dr. Guy McPherson is the leading expert on the risk of near-term human extinction due to abrupt climate change (as seen with Bill Nye on National Geographic Explorer). He is internationally known for his synthesis of research on abrupt climate change, as fueled by irreversible, self-reinforcing feedback loops in the climate system, triggered by human CO2 emissions. Dr. McPherson will be speaking about our collective response to Earth’s newest phase of accelerated warming at a series of free public lectures throughout the Midwest during July.

Dr. McPherson is an award-winning Professor Emeritus of Natural Resources & Ecology, and Evolutionary Biology at University of Arizona. He has written a dozen books on the environment, including his joint effort with psychologist Carolyn Baker “Extinction Dialogs: How to Live with Death in Mind.” Dr. McPherson hosts the podcast “Nature Bats Last” on the Progressive Radio Network the first Tuesday of each month.