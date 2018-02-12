press release: Winter Words performances will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Touchstone Theatre, and each reading will be followed by an audience discussion. Run times will vary. General Admission tickets will go on sale January 3 at 10:00 am, online only. Tickets will not be available by phone. Ticket price is $20. Patrons can purchase online at americanplayers.org/events/winter-words. For assistance or additional information, the administrative phone number is 608-588-7401.

February 12: The River Bride by Marisela Treviño Orta

Helena's feelings about her sister Belmira's wedding to Duerte are complicated, much like her relationships with both her sister and her fiancé. But Helena's thoughts are redirected when her father literally fishes a mysterious man out of the Amazonian river, sending everyone's plans into upheaval in this riveting fable about the complexities of love.