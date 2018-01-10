press release: “The Room” is receiving a remarkable resurgence due to the popularity of James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist.” On Wed., Jan. 10, 2018 at 8:00 p.m., film fans across the nation will have the opportunity to see auteur Tommy Wiseau’s infamous indie on the big screen when “Tommy Wiseau’s ‘The Room’” comes to nearly 500 U.S. movie theaters for just one night. In addition to the full-length feature, moviegoers will enjoy a special look at the new “Best F(r)iends” trailer, starring Wiseau and Greg Sestero.