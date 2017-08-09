The Roots of Jewish Community at the University of Wisconsin

press release: Although there had been Jewish students at the University of Wisconsin since 1861, it was not until fifty years later that a significant enough group of Jewish students began to form self-consciously Jewish organizations. These early organizations--the Menorah Society, several student Zionist societies, and a Jewish Student Association sponsored by the Reform movement--attracted Jewish students to Wisconsin from around Wisconsin and around the United States. Like their counterparts at better-studied Ivy League universities, this first large generation of Jewish college students went to excel in a variety of academic and professional fields, and their Jewish experiences on campus translated into leadership in other Jewish organizations.

