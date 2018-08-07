press release:

August 7, 8 pm (doors at 7) The Sadies, suggested donation $20 (a Session Related Event)

The Sadies will kick off the first of their three nights in Madison with their first show at KHoRM. I've been waiting a long time for this one. I'm hoping the basement can contain them, both musically and vertically. They follow it up with a headlining set at the Central Park Sessions on the 8th and back again at McPike Park on the 9th as Justin Townes Earle's backing band.

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Ct and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways.

https://goo.gl/maps/MdGwjhZWSq C2

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.

