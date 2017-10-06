The Salesman

press release:

While both are participating in a production of 'Death of a Salesman,' a teacher's wife is assaulted in her new home, which leaves him determined to find the perpetrator over his wife's traumatized objections. This Iranian film won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2017. Persian dialogue w/English subtitles.

Seating is first come, first served. Doors open 1/2 hour before the film start time. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Pinney Library. This film is rated pg-13 by the MPAA. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

This event is funded in part through a grant from Beyond the Page, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and Madison Community Foundation. For more information, visit http://www.beyondthepage.info.