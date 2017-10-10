The Salvation Army Brass Band from Stavanger, Norway
Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
press release: We welcome The Salvation Army Brass Band from Stavanger, Norway to perform at the Opera House during their tour of the area hosted by the Salvation Army Band in Rockford, IL. The band, which first performed live in 1892, will share in the rich Norwegian heritage of Stoughton and the surrounding area.
