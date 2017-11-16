The Second Amendment Under the Trump Administration: What’s Next in Litigation Over Gun Laws?
UW Law Building 975 Bascom Mall , Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Join the Madison Lawyer Chapter and the University of Wisconsin Law School Student Chapter of the American Constitution Society along with the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE) for a discussion on gun laws under the Trump Administration.
Featuring: Hannah Shearer, Director of Second Amendment Litigation, Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence
