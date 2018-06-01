The Second City: Look Both Ways Before Talking

Google Calendar - The Second City: Look Both Ways Before Talking - 2018-06-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Second City: Look Both Ways Before Talking - 2018-06-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Second City: Look Both Ways Before Talking - 2018-06-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Second City: Look Both Ways Before Talking - 2018-06-01 20:00:00

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: "The troupe that gave us SCTV and inspired Saturday Night Live and Whose Line is it Anyway?!" - Chicago Tribune

Edgy, thought-provoking and always spectacularly funny, The Second City is celebrating nearly six decades of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and launching the careers of generation after generation of comedy’s best and brightest. Part of the Mirror 34 Productions Comedy Series.

Info

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Comedy

Visit Event Website

608-258-4141

Google Calendar - The Second City: Look Both Ways Before Talking - 2018-06-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Second City: Look Both Ways Before Talking - 2018-06-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Second City: Look Both Ways Before Talking - 2018-06-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Second City: Look Both Ways Before Talking - 2018-06-01 20:00:00