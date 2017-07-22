The Secret Life of Plants
press release: Movies & Smoothies Saturday July 22nd 7-9pm showing "The Secret life of Plants" How it all started... This book and then documentary is what inspired PT & TJ to begin growing microgreens! Please join us in celebrating the inspiration and to hear from the owners about their story and their love of plants. free
SuperCharge! Foods Smoothie and Juice Bar 1902 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
