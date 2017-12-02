The Shruggers, MoonHouse, El Donk, Cliff Frederiksen, FlowPoetry
Club Tavern, Middleton 1915 Branch St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: We are hosting our 2nd annual Toys for Tots of Dane County benefit show at the Club Tavern on Saturday December 2. This years event is featuring the Shruggers, MoonHouse, El Donk, Cliff Frederiksen and FlowPoetry. Our event is focused on bringing music and the community together for a great caus . This years musical line up consists of over five generations of some of Madison’s finest musicians. Admission to the event is a Toy for Tots 4 Tots or a cash donation to T4T
Music schedule
515-615 Cliff Frederiksen
645-7 FlowPoetry
7-8 El Donk
8- 815 FlowPoetry
845- 945 Shruggers
1015 MoonHouse