The Shruggers, MoonHouse, El Donk, Cliff Frederiksen, FlowPoetry

press release: We are hosting our 2nd annual Toys for Tots of Dane County benefit show at the Club Tavern on Saturday December 2. This years event is featuring the Shruggers, MoonHouse, El Donk, Cliff Frederiksen and FlowPoetry. Our event is focused on bringing music and the community together for a great caus . This years musical line up consists of over five generations of some of Madison’s finest musicians. Admission to the event is a Toy for Tots 4 Tots or a cash donation to T4T

Music schedule

515-615 Cliff Frederiksen

645-7 FlowPoetry

7-8 El Donk

8- 815 FlowPoetry

845- 945 Shruggers

1015 MoonHouse