press release: THE SKIN I LIVE IN (LA PIEL QUE HABITO)

Spain | 2011 | 35mm | 120 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Pedro Almodóvar; Cast: Antonio Banderas, Elena Anaya, Marisa Paredes

Twenty years after Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!, Antonio Banderas makes a grand return to Almodóvar’s cinema, fittingly for the director’s kinkiest film since. Banderas plays a debonair mad scientist who has developed a form of artificial skin, which he tests on a captive-cum-human sculpture in his secret laboratory. With shades of Eyes Without a Face and Vertigo, this is the closest Almodóvar has come to a horror film, albeit one invested as much in perversity as chills. “Fantastically twisted... a luxury pulp fiction” (The Guardian).

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: The Cinema of Pedro Almodóvar

For our Fall Sunday afternoon series at the Chazen Museum of Art, we will screen the beautiful and influential work of contemporary Spanish cinema’s best-known filmmaker, Pedro Almodóvar. A veritable industry onto himself, Almodóvar, as a writer, producer and director, has carved out a substantial slice of the international moviegoing audience for his classically told tales of offbeat lives and offbeat love. Almodóvar is an artist who does not hide his cinematic influences but every aspect of his work – from production design to storytelling techniques - always feels decidedly personal.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.