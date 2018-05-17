press release: Catch the high-altitude action as a team of leading ultra-marathon runners (Ben Clark, Timothy Olson, Anna Frost and Chris Ord) journey to Bhutan to set a speed record on the world's hardest trek in “The Snowman Trek.” The result is an incredible shared accomplishment across 188.5 miles of foreboding landscapes, resulting in a once in a lifetime adventure. Following the feature content, attendees will view an exclusive Q&A with the athletes, along with behind-the-scenes footage.

Presented by Fathom Events and Blue Fox Entertainment, “The Snowman Trek” will be shown in more than 350 select movie theaters on Thursday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m. (local time).

Point & New Vision, Fitchburg, May 17, 7 pm.