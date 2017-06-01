On Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. the Sun Prairie High School and Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School Choral departments will present a spring concert in collaboration with the Sun Prairie bluegrass band “The Soggy Prairie Boys.”

There will be six choirs performing that night in collaboration with the SPB. Each choir will perform at least one number with the band, and the SPB will perform solo their "Prairie Sun" which is about growing up and farming in Sun Prairie. The choirs will be singing some bluegrass standards such as "Roll in my Sweet Baby's Arms" and some SPB original compositions such as "The Other Side of the Mountain.

The evening was made possible through a grant awarded by the Sun Prairie Education Foundation, and will feature folk, country and bluegrass music. The concert is free and open to the public, and will be held in the Sun Prairie High School Performing Arts Center.