The Soviet Union as the Land of Paradise: Reconsidering the Uyghur Exodus in the 1950s and 1960s from China to Soviet Central Asia
UW Humanities Building 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: We welcome you to the 2016 CESSI Summer Lecture Series! All lectures are free and open to the public and will be held on Tuesdays at 4pm in 1651 Humanities.
Join us each week for these events! (For more information on CESSI, please visit: creeca.wisc.edu/cessi)
Info
UW Humanities Building 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Lectures & Seminars