The Spice Box

Huma Siddiqui of White Jasmine will be here to demonstrate how to use spices in everyday cooking for easy, healthy meals. In this fun, interactive class you will learn how to make the following dishes:

4/25: Menu - a taste of Pakistan: Chicken curry in a garlic, cilantro sauce with garam masala, turmeric and whole cardamoms; Cumin rice: basmati rice with whole cumin, cinnamon and turmeric; Raita: a refreshing yogurt sauce with cilantro, english cucumber and cumin

May 2: Menu - a Mediterranean feast: Harissa: a Middle-eastern chili paste made with dried chilies, garlic, and olive oil; Harissa shrimp: mouth-watering shrimp cooked in Harissa sauce; and Sajji Masala Mediterranean couscous - couscous with green onions, red peppers, and garbanzo beans

Registration is required! Please call 266-6300 or register online at madisonpubliclibrary.org See www.whitejasmine.com for more information