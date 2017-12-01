7:30 pm, 12/1-2 & 7-9 and 2 pm, 12/3 & 10. $35.

press release:

Find your way back home.

Meet Percy, a feisty parolee, who follows her dreams to a small town in northern Wisconsin, where she finds work at The Spitfire Grill and carves out a place in the struggling community. As the story unfolds, we are shown how small-town warmth can heal the broken souls within it.

Written by Fred Alley and James Valcq of American Folklore Theatre, the precursor to Door County’s own Northern Sky Theater, The Spitfire Grill is a celebration of fresh starts and reminds us of the power of what one person can do. Experience this unique Wisconsin gem with its infectious melodies in the intimate space of the Overture Center’s Playhouse.

Tickets ($35 General, $20 Students) available through the Overture Center Box Office in person, at (608) 258-4141 or online.