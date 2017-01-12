× Expand Sandlin Gaither The Steel Wheels

Doors at 6:30pm | Show at 7:30pm. Advance: $10, Day of Show: $12

press release: New from The Steel Wheels: Wild As We Came Here, out early 2017.

Produced by Sam Kassirer (Lake Street Dive, Josh Ritter, Elephant Revival) and recorded at Kassirer’s studio in rural Maine, Wild As We Came Here compounds on 2015’s Leave Some Things Behind with a broad, rich musical palette and delivers the band’s most explorative album yet.

Based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, The Steel Wheels is a band that marries old-time musical traditions with their own innovative sound. In the beginning, it was simply a matter of four young men who happened to cross paths at a formative moment in each of their lives, reveling in the shared experience of plucking acoustic instruments and blending their voices. But over the years, what began organically evolved into a mission: to fuse the personal with the universal, the deeply rooted past with the joys and sorrows of everyday existence. Smearing the boundaries separating blues, bluegrass, and gospel music, the band’s sound has earned them multiple awards and a near-permanent place atop independent music and Americana charts. Lead singer Trent Wagler’s powerful, weathered tenor is joined by bell-clear four-part harmonies. Add Eric Brubaker’s lively and evocative fiddle, Brian Dickel’s grounded yet buoyant upright bass, and Jay Lapp’s signature mandolin style, and it’s no surprise that The Steel Wheels have burst onto the roots music scene, becoming festival favorites and selling out venues across the country.