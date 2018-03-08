Tickets $35

press release: A group of seasoned veterans braiding their bluegrass roots with new threads of their own design, The SteelDrivers bring together country, soul, and other contemporary influences to create an unapologetic hybrid, old as the hills but fresh as the morning dew. The SteelDrivers have been nominated for three Grammys and four IBMA awards, and the movie "Get Low" (Robert Duvall, Sissy Spacek, Bill Murray) features four of their tunes. When English pop star Adele began performing the SteelDriver song "If It Hadn’t Been For Love," she said of the band, "They’re a blues, country, bluegrass, swagger band and they are brilliant." The SteelDrivers have been invited to perform on numerous radio and TV shows ranging from The Grand Ole Opry to NPR’s Mountain Stage to the Conan O’Brien show.