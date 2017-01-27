The Stories of Fiddler on the Roof

press release: Learn about the short stories and the creative team that brought Fiddler on the Roof to life on the Broadway stage. Enjoy an evening with talented singers from Four Seasons Theatre as they bring you the songs and stories of Fiddler. This program is free and open to the public. Sponsored by the Beyond the Page and National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information, contact the Adult Information Desk at (608) 825-0702 or email at sunref@sunlib.org.