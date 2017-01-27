The Stories of Fiddler on the Roof

Google Calendar - The Stories of Fiddler on the Roof - 2017-02-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Stories of Fiddler on the Roof - 2017-02-14 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Stories of Fiddler on the Roof - 2017-02-14 18:30:00 iCalendar - The Stories of Fiddler on the Roof - 2017-02-14 18:30:00

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: This program is produced by Four Seasons Theatre as an outreach component of its 2016/2017 season and draws on the work of Alisa Solomon, author of Wonder of Wonders: A Cultural History of Fiddler on the Roof. Tamara Brognano, Four Seasons Theatre Outreach Coordinator, will lead a program that introduces the audience to Sholem-Aleichem’s stories and describes the collaboration of Broadway artists that resulted in the creation of Fiddler on the Roof. Singers and a pianist will perform songs from the show to illustrate the different stories from this iconic musical.

Info

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

608-845-7180

Google Calendar - The Stories of Fiddler on the Roof - 2017-02-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Stories of Fiddler on the Roof - 2017-02-14 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Stories of Fiddler on the Roof - 2017-02-14 18:30:00 iCalendar - The Stories of Fiddler on the Roof - 2017-02-14 18:30:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer