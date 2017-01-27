The Stories of Fiddler on the Roof

press release: This program is produced by Four Seasons Theatre as an outreach component of its 2016/2017 season and draws on the work of Alisa Solomon, author of Wonder of Wonders: A Cultural History of Fiddler on the Roof. Tamara Brognano, Four Seasons Theatre Outreach Coordinator, will lead a program that introduces the audience to Sholem-Aleichem’s stories and describes the collaboration of Broadway artists that resulted in the creation of Fiddler on the Roof. Singers and a pianist will perform songs from the show to illustrate the different stories from this iconic musical.