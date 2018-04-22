The Struggle Against Deportation: Past and Present

press release: Join us for a presentation and discussion with Professor Rachel Buff, historian at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. She will give an historical overview of the critical but forgotten legacy of multiracial immigrant rights organizing and advocacy and examine contemporary efforts to counteract the mass detention and deportation of a new generation of immigrants. She'll pay special attention to organizing in religious communities.

Professor Buff is the author of Against the Deportation Terror: Organizing for Immigrant Rights in the Twentieth Century (2017).

9:50-11:30 a.m.

Sunday, April 22

Located at RISE, 2120 Fordem Ave

608-257-2944 or office@shamayim.org