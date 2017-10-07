The Terrible Hodag and the Animal Catchers

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin

Are hodags really that terrible? Olee Swenson and his lumberjack crew don't think so. Join the journey of Olee and friends as they try to save the hodag from being caught by sneaky animal catchers! 

Story Saturday at the Wisconsin Historical Museum features fun and exciting Wisconsin stories geared toward families and kids. Activities and crafts bring the stories to life!

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin

Kids & Family

