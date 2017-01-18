The Thief and the Cobbler: A Moment in Time

press release:

UK, USA | 1992 | 35mm | 92 min.

Director: Richard Williams

Cast: Vincent Price, Donald Pleasance, Anthony Quayle

In this stunning widescreen animated masterpiece, a lowly thief and a resourceful shoemaker unite to save their ancient Arabian city from being taken over by the wicked vizier ZigZag (voiced by Price). Commencing production in 1964, this hand drawn labor of love from acclaimed animator and title designer Williams was put together sequence by sequence over nearly thirty years. Before it could be completed, however, Williams had to surrender control over the project on March 13, 1992. At that “moment in time,” Williams made a work print, the version that will be shown. Ultimately released in a much altered form as Arabian Knight, The Thief and the Cobbler can now be seen in a way that more closely reflects Williams’ original vision and demonstrates the remarkable craft of his production team.

Special Presentations:Spring 2017 is filled with numerous special repertory screenings. Our lineup includes several new restorations, including new DCPs of Julie Dash’s landmark movie Daughters of the Dust, Juzo Itami’s uproarious food comedy Tampopo, and Julien Duvivier’s terrific thriller Panique. We will also present a new DCP of the long-thought-lost RKO proto-disaster movie Deluge which will screen as part of a “flood and fire” double feature with a 35mm print of another RKO super production, The Last Days of Pompeii. Other 35mm showings include the ultra-rare "Moment in Time" cut of animator Richard Williams' magnum opus, The Thief and the Cobbler; Ingmar Bergman’s film of Mozart’s The Magic Flute and two fine IB Technicolor prints of Francis Ford Coppola’s two 1974 releases (and Best Picture Oscar nominees) The Godfather Part II and The Conversation. Plus an evening of musical Vitaphone shorts and live musical performance; Al Pacino in William Friedkin’s controversial Cruising; and two very different Cannon Films adaptations of an Elmore Leonard crime novel classic (52 Pick-Up), made only two years apart!

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.