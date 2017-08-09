The Travelin’ McCourys, Cork 'n Bottle String Band

× Expand Dorothy St.Claire The Travelin' McCourys

press release: The Central Park Sessions have been incorporated as Madison Central Park Sessions, Inc and will have a new look for 2017. The Sessions will be configured as Wednesday- Thursday pairs or clusters. Wednesday evenings will be The Sessions Select Concerts and will have a fine local band opening for a terrific touring band that will do two one hour sets. The Thursdays will be the Sessions as we have grown to love with a fine local band opening and followed by two great touring bands connected by a somewhat loose theme. The clusters will be August 2, 3; 9, 10 and 16, 17. There will also be a back to school special on Thursday, September 7. We will be partnering in this endeavor with these non-profits: Centro Hispano; The Omega School; WORT-FM; The Literacy Network; The Friends of The Stoughton Opera House; The River Alliance and The Urban League. More details to come!

August 2: 5:30-6:45: Mal-O-Dua, 7:30- 8:30: An Evening with The Waifs (Australia), 9:00-10:00: The Waifs (Set two). (Sponsored by Willy St. Co-op)

August 3: The Shooting Stars Session: 5:00 pm Beth Kille, 6:30 pm Samantha Fish, 8:30 pm Foxygen and Star (Sponsored by Heartland Credit Union; to benefit WORT- FM)

August 9: 5:30-6:45 : The Cork 'n Bottle String Band, 7:45 -8:30: The Travelin’ McCourys, 9:00-10:00: The Travelin’ McCourys (Set two). (Sponsored by Stoughton Opera House; benefits The Friends of The Stoughton Opera House)

August 10: El Sesión Superior: 5:00 pm Golpe Tierra, 6:30 pm Centavrvs (Mexico City), 8:30 pm Septeto Santiaguero (Cuba) (Sponsored by Dane Arts; to benefit Centro Hispano)

August 16: 5:30-6:45: The Chicago Yestet with Rob DZ, 7:30- 8:30: Jon Cleary (New Orleans), 9:00-10:00: Jon Cleary (Set two). (Sponsored by Lauer Real Estate Group; benefits The Urban League)

August 17: The Ragin' Cajun Session: 5:00 pm TBD, 6:30 pm The Lost Bayou Ramblers, 8:30 pm Sonny Landreth. (Sponsored by Lauer Real Estate Group)

September 7: The Serendipitous Session: The Handphibians, M. Perine (Colombia), plus one more; times to be announced.