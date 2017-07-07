The Tree of Wooden Clogs

press release:

Italy | 1978 | DCP| 186 min. | Italian with English subtitles

Director: Ermanno Olmi

Cast: Luigi Ornaghi, Francesca Moriggi, Omar Brignoli

Winner of the Palme dOr at the 1978 Cannes Film Festival, Olmi’s epic tale of Italian peasant life follows the day-to-day life of one farming family. Casting non-professional locals and filming on an abandoned farm, Olmi weaves a hypnotic and gorgeously photographed saga of love and life, birth and death, faith and superstition. A new 4K restoration, created in collaboration with The Film Foundation at L’Immagine Ritrovata, Bologna, will be screened.

SUMMER SELECTIONS: For your summer viewing pleasure, the Cinematheque programming team has carefully curated this selection of international film classics and rediscovered gems, plus a restored Marx Bros. masterpiece and the first local area screening of a great new documentary.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.