The True Cost

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

 Documentary about how the fashion industry impacts people and the Earth. PG-13, 2015.

The films are free and open to the public, and will be shown at the Marquee Theater, Union South, 1308 W. Dayton Street at 7 pm. 

SOCIAL CINEMA: STORIES OF STRUGGLE & CHANGE explores important contemporary social topics from critical perspectives. Each screening is followed by a discussion of the issues explored in the film.   Social Cinema is made possible in part by support from the Morgridge Center and Edgewood College's COR Program, and is organized by the UW-Madison Havens Center in collaboration with the Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee. For more information, contact Patrick Barrett at barrett@wisc.edu or 608-262-0854.

