press release: Free film, “The True Cost”, about the clothes we wear, the people who make them, and the impact the industry is having on our world. Filmed in countries all over the world, from the brightest runways to the darkest slums, and featuring interviews with the world’s leading influencers this is a groundbreaking documentary film that pulls back the curtain on the untold story and asks us to consider, who really pays the price for our clothing? Fitchburg Library, Sunday, Jan. 29, 1:30-3:30, with optional time for discussion following. Sponsored by Slavefree Madison.