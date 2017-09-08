press release: Dale Fix (accordion) and Cindy Cameron-Fix (whistle)

Let The Twa Dogs transport you to the pubs of Scotland and Ireland!

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, The Twa Dogs is a duo comprised of accordion and penny whistle dedicated to traditional Celtic folk music. Their original all-acoustic arrangements include toe-tapping jigs and reels along with heartfelt ballads. The Twa Dogs combine classical music training with a love of folk music and a casual, down-to-earth approach to performance.

​Named after a poem by Robert Burns, The Twa Dogs means simply "the two dogs."