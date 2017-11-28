The Two Faces of Livestock Farming: Solving or Causing Water Pollution

press release: Are you concerned about farming systems, water quality and soil health in the Upper Mississippi watershed and beyond? Join us as CIAS hosts the Green Lands Blue Waters Conference on November 28 and 29 at the UW Pyle Center in Madison. We've got a great line up of speakers for our conference theme "Continuous living cover: Bridging the gaps with livestock."

The conference keynote talk, "Ecologically based farming and the indispensable animals," will be given by Nicolette Hahn Niman. Nicolette is an attorney, writer, livestock rancher and mother. She is the author of Defending beef: The case for sustainable beef production. Other speakers include Steve Apfelbaum, Applied Ecological Services; Laura Jackson, University of Northern Iowa; Randy Jackson, UW-Madison Agronomy Department; Chris Kucharik, UW-Madison Agronomy Department; and Jacob Marty, Green Fire Farm. We hope you can attend all or part of this exciting conference and add your voice to the conversation about continuous living cover.