press release: The Ugly Duckling mashed up with Opera, all set in the context of a typical John Hughes movie. Fresco revisits the joys that were the 80's. The hair. The fashion. The mean girls. The cute boys. Teenage angst at its best, and what better way to convey it than through opera? Best of all - WE BRING THE SHOW TO YOU! This is fun for the whole family, whether you are an opera fan, unfamiliar with opera, or frankly even think you hate opera. FREE ADMISSION, donations welcome.

Saturday, June 10 @ 2PM, 21 La Crescenta Circle

Sunday, June 11 @ 2PM, 1248 Mockingbird Lane, Sun Prairie

Saturday, June 17 @ 2PM, 300 Lindsay Way, Cottage Grove

Saturday, June 24 @ 2PM, 4412 Sentinel Pass, ​Fitchburg

Sunday, June 25 @ 2PM, 21 Shea Court