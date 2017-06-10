The Unexpected Man

Google Calendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-10 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-10 14:00:00 iCalendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-10 14:00:00

American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Rd., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

press release: Two strangers, united by book and by chance. A fortuitous accident that might mean new hope for them both - if only they can look up from their lives to seize it. They don’t know it, but they’re hurtling toward a crossroad; a choice. To leap into a new chapter, or sit back and let the future fade. The riveting duo of Sarah Day and Brian Mani infuse their shared train car with crackling anticipation. You can't help but be swept away on this witty and surprisingly suspenseful ride.

Featuring: Sarah Day & Brian Mani

Info

American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Rd., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588 View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

608-588-2361

Google Calendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-10 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-10 14:00:00 iCalendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-10 14:00:00 Google Calendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-15 19:30:00 Google Calendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-17 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-17 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-17 14:00:00 iCalendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-17 14:00:00 Google Calendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-25 18:00:00 Google Calendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Unexpected Man - 2017-06-27 19:30:00