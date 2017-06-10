The Unexpected Man

press release: Two strangers, united by book and by chance. A fortuitous accident that might mean new hope for them both - if only they can look up from their lives to seize it. They don’t know it, but they’re hurtling toward a crossroad; a choice. To leap into a new chapter, or sit back and let the future fade. The riveting duo of Sarah Day and Brian Mani infuse their shared train car with crackling anticipation. You can't help but be swept away on this witty and surprisingly suspenseful ride.

Featuring: Sarah Day & Brian Mani