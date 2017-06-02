The Unknown Art Show

to Google Calendar - The Unknown Art Show - 2017-06-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Unknown Art Show - 2017-06-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Unknown Art Show - 2017-06-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Unknown Art Show - 2017-06-02 18:00:00

Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:  TWO EVENINGS ONLY! 

Friday, June 2, 6-9 p.m.

Saturday June 3, 5-8 p.m.

As somewhat standard art practice, the work, concepts, and general understanding of what we are creating is unknown. We're all curious to see what Meri Lau, Rita Yanny, Bruce Knackert, Elizabeth Russell, Sharma, Johnny Naugahyde, Sarah Spencer, de Ver, Shoshauna Shy, Mary Jane Connor and bring to the show. Join us for the revelation!

maryjane@galleryninetynine.com

Commonwealth Gallery

100 S. Baldwin St.

Info

Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Art Exhibits & Events

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - The Unknown Art Show - 2017-06-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Unknown Art Show - 2017-06-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Unknown Art Show - 2017-06-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Unknown Art Show - 2017-06-02 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - The Unknown Art Show - 2017-06-03 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Unknown Art Show - 2017-06-03 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Unknown Art Show - 2017-06-03 17:00:00 iCalendar - The Unknown Art Show - 2017-06-03 17:00:00