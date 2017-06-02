The Unknown Art Show
Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: TWO EVENINGS ONLY!
Friday, June 2, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday June 3, 5-8 p.m.
As somewhat standard art practice, the work, concepts, and general understanding of what we are creating is unknown. We're all curious to see what Meri Lau, Rita Yanny, Bruce Knackert, Elizabeth Russell, Sharma, Johnny Naugahyde, Sarah Spencer, de Ver, Shoshauna Shy, Mary Jane Connor and bring to the show. Join us for the revelation!
maryjane@galleryninetynine.com
