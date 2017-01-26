The Vagina Monologues

Madison Circus Space 2100 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: A V-Day benefit performance of Eve Ensler's award-winning play, The Vagina Monologues, will be held on February 11, at 6 and 9 pm, at the Madison Circus Space. Adding a unique, visual twist to this classic event, the monologues will be backed by circus artists and dancers who have specially choreographed material to support the readings.

Tickets to both shows are $10 and will be sold at the door, cash only. Proceeds from this V-Day Madison production will benefit Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) of Dane County.

“Over 25 women of diverse ages and backgrounds, including many spectacular local circus artists, have come together to share their talents for this production of The Vagina Monologues,” said Luella Shapiro, who is organizing the performance. “We are excited to perform for you and to support DAIS’ work on behalf of domestic violence survivors and their families.”

Each year, thousands of V-Day benefit events take place, produced by volunteer activists in the U.S. and around the world. These efforts have raised consciousness, changed laws to protect women and girls, funded rape crisis centers and domestic violence shelters, educated their communities, and raised over $100 million in urgently needed funds for groups doing the essential work of ending violence and serving survivors and their families.

Last year, over 5,800 V-Day benefits were held around the world in in the month of February, raising over $5 million through performances of The Vagina Monologues and A Memory, A Monologue, A Rant, and A Prayer.

To learn more about V-Day and this year’s events, visit www.vday.org

The Madison Circus Space is a home for the circus arts in Madison, hosting clubs and classes in addition to providing a practice space for dedicated performers and hobbyists. Juggling, German wheel, stilt-walking, aerial arts, acrobatic yoga, and hoop dancing are just a few of the activities that take place in the space.

