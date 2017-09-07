press release:

(Refreshments starting at 3:45) Room 206, Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive

We invite you to join us for a talk by Paul Castañeda Dower, who recently joined the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at UW-Madison. We will have a small reception immediately following the talk. Please join us!

“The Value of a Statistical Life in a Dictatorship”

Speaker: Paul Castañeda Dower, Assistant Professor of Agricultural and Applied Economics, UW-Madison

About the talk: What is the value of a statistical life (VSL) in a dictatorship? We structurally estimate the trade-off between monetary costs and fatality risk in the Soviet Union under Stalin’s regime. Using regional variation in the level of political victims during the Great Terror, we estimate this VSL to be approximately $43,000, 6% of the VSL estimate of US in 1940 and 29% of the modern VSL estimate in India. These findings are the first explicit attempt to measure VSL in a dictatorship and are a novel contribution to the debate on autocracies versus democracies.

About the speaker: Paul Castañeda Dower is a development economist, and much of his research investigates the impact of land reform on household and firm behavior. Since August 2017, he is an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a member of the CREECA faculty. He has held previous positions at the New Economic School in Moscow, Russia, and Florida International University.