USA | 1979 | DCP | 117 min.

Director: Philip Kaufman

Cast: Ken Wahl, Karen Allen, Linda Manz

Kaufman adapted Richard Price’s impressionistic and episodic novel about Bronx gang life in the early 1960s into a funny, nostalgic, and occasionally brutal cult favorite. The various stories deal with gang rivalries, macho fathers, copping feels and Italian brotherhood. New 2K restoration!

Marquee Mondays: In collaboration with the student-run WUD Film Committee, the Cinematheque brings back our Monday evening series of fun screenings that travel down the less-visited, sometimes more grungy avenues of contemporary pop cinema. The screenings take place at the Marquee Theater in Union South. This season’s offerings include new digital restorations of the “Canucksploitation” gem The Pit, filmed in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin; plus new Director’s Cut DCPs of Philip Kaufman’s New York gangland cult favorite, The Wanderers and Neil Young’s ultra weird apocalyptic rock musical Human Highway.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.