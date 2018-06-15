press release: FRI., 6/15, 7 p.m. and SAT., 6/16, 2 p.m.

Glenn Silber in Person!

USA | 1979 | DCP | 100 min.; Director: Glenn Silber, Barry Alexander Brown

This Oscar Nominated feature documentary explores a 10-year history of antiwar activism in Madison, Wisconsin of the 1960s and early 1970s, offering a narrative microcosm of the national antiwar movement. Co-director Glenn Silber will appear in person to present these sneak preview screenings of this powerful and inspiring movie, newly restored in a 4K digital format. “Extraordinary. The whole world was watching. Remember?” (Roger Ebert).

In conjunction with the Madison Reunion, June 14-16, the Cinematheque will present screenings of movies that evoke the late 1960s, a period when “Madison was a cradle of the counterculture, a rich mix of music, art, politics, history and participatory experience...an unforgettable time of experimentation, innovation and creativity.” The screenings include a new restoration of The War at Home, an Oscar-nominated chronicling of Madison’s anti-Vietnam War movement.

