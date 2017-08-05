press release: House Theatre Madison presents... The Wedding Singer, a musical comedy

Robbie Hart and Julia Sullivan are in love...with weddings. Each of them are on separate roads toward matrimony, and, until their paths cross, they imagine marriage as flowers, dresses, tuxes, and toasts. With the help of friends, family and a few Las Vegas impersonators, Robbie and Julia discover that, to have a good marriage, love must reach far beyond the wedding.

Music by Matthew Sklar, Book by Chad Beguelin Tim Herlihy, Lyrics by Chad Beguelin, Based on the New Line Cinema film written by Tim Herlihy

Director / Choreographer: Katrina Brunner; Music Director: Thomas Mielke; Conductor: Carrie Backman

Saturday, August 5 at 7:00pm and Sunday, August 6 at 2:00pm

Tickets $20

House Theatre Madison is a audition only, youth theatre for high school and college age performers.