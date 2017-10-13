press release: Singer-songwriters Deb Talan & Steve Tannen had been mutual fans of each other’s music before they met-- and when they did, in 2001, they began writing together that same night. Soon, indie pop-folk band The Weepies was born—and soon after, the two married, had 3 children, and produced five records over seven years. On the strength of their simple yet insightful songwriting and distinctive harmonies, The Weepies sold more than a million records, with over 17 million streams on Spotify and 20 million views on YouTube. Their music has appeared in more than a dozen TV shows and several major motion pictures and has been described as “subtly intoxicating.”