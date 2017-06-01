The Whiskey Farm

press release: FOOT (Friends of Olin Turville) will present four FREE concerts this spring in the Olin Park pavilion. Each concert starts at 6 PM and runs until 8 PM. Concerts proceed rain or shine, since it’s an indoor space. All concerts are family-friendly and bringing a picnic is encouraged. FOOT is a 501 (c)(3) through formal agreement with the Madison Parks Foundation. Concerts are sponsored by Saris Cycling Group and the Madison Parks Division along with FOOT.