The Wide World of Yoga

press release: Get ready to bend, stretch and relax in this introductory yoga series. Each hour long session will explore the basic poses and yogic philosophy of a different yoga style—offering an educational and energizing opportunity for beginners and seasoned yogis alike. Please bring a yoga mat and wear clothes you can move in.

July 7, Session 1: Hatha

July 14, Session 2: Vinyasa

July 21, Session 3: Yin

July 28, Session 4: Kundalini

About the instructor: Rachel Werner is the assistant editor of BRAVA, a magazine created by women for women. She's also a fitness instructor, health coach, blogger and a 2016-2017 national WomenRide4Change ambassador. Her passionate commitment to holistic wellness and sustainable agriculture keeps her a Midwestern girl at heart. Please register for each session individually at madisonpubliclibrary.org or 608-266-6300.