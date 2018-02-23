× Expand The Wind & the Wave

Hailing from the music-rich city of Austin, Texas, it takes a lot for the Wind and the Wave to stand out. But the alt-country duo of Dwight Baker and Patty Lynn do so deftly, thanks in no small part to their uncanny ability to make little sound big; the pair has all of the fullness and energy of seasoned arena rockers.

$15 ($13 adv.; ages 18+).