The Wind & the Wave

Google Calendar - The Wind & the Wave - 2018-02-23 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Wind & the Wave - 2018-02-23 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Wind & the Wave - 2018-02-23 21:00:00 iCalendar - The Wind & the Wave - 2018-02-23 21:00:00

The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Hailing from the music-rich city of Austin, Texas, it takes a lot for the Wind and the Wave to stand out. But the alt-country duo of Dwight Baker and Patty Lynn do so deftly, thanks in no small part to their uncanny ability to make little sound big; the pair has all of the fullness and energy of seasoned arena rockers.

$15 ($13 adv.; ages 18+).

Info
The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-255-0901
Google Calendar - The Wind & the Wave - 2018-02-23 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Wind & the Wave - 2018-02-23 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Wind & the Wave - 2018-02-23 21:00:00 iCalendar - The Wind & the Wave - 2018-02-23 21:00:00