The Wisconsin 2017-19 Biennial Budget: Implications for Higher Education
noon – 1:30 pm, 159 Ed Bldg, 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, WI
Wondering what the 2017-19 biennial budget really means for Wisconsin’s colleges and universities? Join the Wisconsin Center for the Advancement of Postsecondary Education (WISCAPE) for a panel discussion about the implications of the state budget for higher education.
Panelists will include:
· Tim Casper, vice president, institutional learning and effectiveness, Madison College
· Nicholas Hillman, associate professor, Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, UW-Madison, and WISCAPE faculty affiliate
· Jack O’Meara, lobbyist, PROFS, and president, O'Meara Public Affairs LLC
· Cathy Sandeen, chancellor, University of Wisconsin Colleges and UW-Extension
· Noel Radomski (moderator), managing director, WISCAPE
The event is cosponsored by the La Follette School of Public Affairs and PROFS.