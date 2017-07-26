The Wisconsin 2017-19 Biennial Budget: Implications for Higher Education

press release: noon – 1:30 pm, 159 Ed Bldg, 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, WI

Wondering what the 2017-19 biennial budget really means for Wisconsin’s colleges and universities? Join ​​the Wisconsin Center for the Advancement of Postsecondary Education (WISCAPE) for a panel discussion ​about the implications of the state budget for higher education.

​Panelists will include:

· Tim Casper, vice president, institutional learning and effectiveness, Madison College

· Nicholas Hillman, associate professor, Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, ​UW-Madison, and WISCAPE faculty affiliate

· Jack O’Meara, lobbyist, PROFS, and president, O'Meara Public Affairs LLC

· Cathy Sandeen, chancellor, University of Wisconsin Colleges and UW-Extension

· Noel Radomski (moderator), managing director, WISCAPE

The event is cosponsored by the La Follette School of Public Affairs and PROFS.