press release:Tues. Nov. 7th 6:30 pm Wilmar Center (953 Jenifer St.) Screening of the Wobblies – the 1979 documentary about the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW). Founded in 1905 in Chicago, the IWW’s radical vision has always been to form One Big Union, across all industries, races, genders, and nationalities. Deborah Shaffer and Stewart Bird’s film stands among a scant handful of books detailing the IWW ’s astonishing power and growth, it s papers, strikes, and songs , as well as the sordid history of state suppression, assassination , and criminal injustice that was brought to bear upon it. Part of the Fall 2017 Madison Free Skool series on Nonviolent Struggle and Direct Action.