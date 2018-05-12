The Wonder of Yoga
Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
press release: Instructor Ellen Millar of The Wonder of Yoga designs and teaches yoga classes for those with limitations. Learn more about overcoming both aging issues, as well as limited physical flexibility in this combination lecture and movement class. No prior yoga experience required. This class is geared for bodies 50+.
Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Health & Fitness, Seniors