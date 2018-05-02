The Wonder of Yoga

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Instructor Ellen Millar of The Wonder of Yoga designs and teaches yoga classes for those with limitations. Learn more about overcoming both aging issues, as well as limited physical flexibility in this combination lecture and movement class. No prior yoga experience required for this Easy Yoga Plus class! This event is part of the Older Americans Month series - all are welcome.

Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Health & Fitness, Seniors
608-266-6300
